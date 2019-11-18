Betty June Wysocki, 80, died Friday, November 15, 2019 at her home in Acworth, Georgia. Born in Spring City, Betty was the daughter of the late Hugh and Artie Dodson Cox. She was a graduate of Spring City High School and was an accountant most of her life working for several years for St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Kennesaw, GA (where she was a member) and for Wysocki Construction until her retirement. Betty was an artist and liked to use acrylics and watercolors. She loved spending time at the beach collecting sea shells. Betty enjoyed gardening. She was preceded in death by her half-brother Billy Joe Thurman, her brother Johnny "Sonny" Cox and her sister Ethel Lou Brown. Survivors include her sons Karl (Christina) Wysocki of Acworth, GA, David Wysocki of Pleasant Hill, CA and Tim (Heather) Wysocki of Acworth, GA and the father of her children Karl J. Wysocki of Acworth and nine grandchildren. Funeral services are Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:00am in the chapel of Vaughn Funeral Home with Monsignor Al Humbrecht officiating. Interment will be in the Spring City Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 9 am until the time of services at Vaughn Funeral Home. Vaughn Funeral Home, Spring City, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements. Please share your condolences and memories of Betty on our website www.vaughn-funeral-home.com.
