Claude Eugene Wyatt, age 84 of Powder Springs, passed away October 15, 2019. Claude retired as a purchasing agent with Caraustar Industries after 31 years of service. He was a deacon and long- time member of First Baptist Church Austell. Claude was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Evie Lou Wyatt, brother Glenn Wyatt Sr., and sisters Doris Duke and Geneva Perry. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Eleanor Wyatt, son Michael Wyatt, grandson Christopher (Brittany) Wyatt, great- grandchildren, Andrew, Avery, and Emery and sister-in-law Billie Wyatt. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019. 11:00 AM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Johnny Foster officiating. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to Sweetwater Mission or the Salvation Army, ARC Atlanta. www.davisstruempf.com
