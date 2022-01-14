Margaret McClure Wright, age 91, of Marietta, GA passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. Mrs. Wright was a member of Sandy Plains Baptist Church and Canton Women of the Moose. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 PM, on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from the Chapel of South Canton Funeral Home with Rev. Donald Mason officiating. Interment will follow at Rolling Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at South Canton Funeral Home. She was preceded in death by: Husband - Hugh D. Wright, Son - Donald W. Wright, Mother - Beulah McClure Garrison, Step-Father - Herbert Garrison, Father - Eugene Clifford McClure, & Step-Granddaughter - Sahara Ashmead. Survivors include: Daughters - Sandy G. Wright (Jennie Garrison), Susan E. Wright, and Karen St. Romain (Jimmy St. Romain); Granddaughter - Mckenzie St. Romain; Step-Grand Child - Sean McGraw; and Step-Great-Grandchild - Donovan McGraw South Canton Funeral Home, dedicated to the families we serve, 770-479-3377. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.thescfh.com
To send flowers to the family of Margaret Wright, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.