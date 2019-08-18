Ina Erlene Wray, 88, of Marietta died Saturday, August 17, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 21, at 11am at Marietta Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park Cemetery, Marietta. Mrs. Wray was native of Anderson County, SC, and was a gifted writer and had been published in periodicals and magazines such as Mature Living and Senior Citizens Council Bulletin. Mrs. Wray loved to crochet and she made many treasured gifts for friends and family members. She retired from Dobbins AFB after 38 years of service. She was also a devout Christian and longtime member of Sandy Plains Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher, nursery volunteer and counseled new beginners. Mrs. Wray was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce Sanders Tucker and Gertrude Clinkscales Tucker. She was also preceded in death by her brother and two sisters. She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years Col. Cecil Amos Wray, USAF, Ret; also several nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews survive. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6-8pm at Marietta Funeral Home 915 Piedmont Rd., Marietta, GA 30066, 770.422.1234. Contributions may be made to Wellstar Tranquility Hospice in memory of Mrs. Wray at www.wellstar.org/givetohospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org
