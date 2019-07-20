Raymond John Worden, 61, of Marietta, died Thursday evening in his home surrounded by his family. He was a faithful husband to Leigh Ann, and devoted father to Anna and Jack. He was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Eileen Worden. His sisters Teri Wright, Jennifer Aniskovich, Jill King, Juliana Valentine, and Joelle Flynn survive him. He is also survived by his parents-in-law, Joseph and Marjorie Slappey as well as his brothers-in-law Joey, Scott and Greg Slappey. His birth mother Suzi Elasik also survives him. He was a covenant partner of Marietta Community Church, and a small business owner of Worden's Picture and Framing Gallery. Ray loved his community and served on various boards. His talents were many, but he mostly enjoyed working with his hands. He had an eye for detail and a passion for his craft and restoration, which he used to bring several Marietta houses back to life, including his home and business. Ray fought cancer with courage, faith, and determination. His sense of humor and big heart made him a good friend to many. The visitation will be held Sunday evening from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Mayes Ward Funeral Home, 180 Church St, Marietta. The memorial service will be held Monday morning at 11:00am at the First Baptist Church of Marietta, 148 Church St, Marietta. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marietta Community Church's Benevolent Fund, 1349 Old 41 Highway, Suite 125, Marietta 30060, MAC Ministries, PMB #104, 1000 Whitlock Avenue, Suite 320, Marietta 30064, and the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta St, Marietta 30060.
