Margaret Elizabeth Woody, 88, of Marietta, GA passed away on March 8th, 2020 surrounded by her family. She is preceded in passing by her husband of 69 years, Robert E. Woody. She is survived by her sons; Robert and Eddy Woody, her daughter; Nancy Dodd, 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, her brother; Jack Newton, and her two sisters; Brenda Dillard and Johnnie Croft. A funeral service will be held at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta on Thursday, March 12th at 11AM. Immediately following the service the internment will be held at Kennesaw Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 11th from 5 - 7pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mrs. Woody's name to the American Diabetes Foundation. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Marietta Chapel is in charge of arrangements. 770-428-1511
