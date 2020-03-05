The most precious husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Lawrence E. "Woody" Woodruff, age 90, completed his mission on Earth on Tuesday, March 3 and was called into the arms of his Lord. He was born on July 19, 1929 in a little white house on Kennesaw Due West Road and was a lifelong resident of Cobb County. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 70 years, Ollie Woodruff of Marietta. He also leaves behind one daughter, Lynn Priest (Donnie) of Dallas, two granddaughters, Courtney Long (fiance Stephen) of Dallas, and Cayla Willis (Nick) of Marietta. Woody finally got a male descendant when his beloved great-grandson, Andrew Long of Dallas, was born. He adored each of them and they returned his love with every piece of their hearts. He is also survived by two brothers, Alvin Woodruff and Ernest Woodruff of White, Georgia and a plethora of other relatives, friends, and loved ones. Woody was the son of the late Joseph L. and Sarah F. Woodruff. He was also predeceased by six brothers and two sisters. Mr. Woodruff served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, rising to the rank of Corporal. He was a military police officer in the 175th MP Battalion, company A. Woody was the body shop manager for Wade Ford in Smyrna for over 30 years. He provided years of leadership and mentoring to many young men and women by teaching them a valuable craft and demonstrating a high level of integrity and an enviable work ethic. He was a musician for most of his life. He played guitar very well and plunked around on many other stringed instruments. He was a very talented vocalist who delighted in singing EVERYWHERE! Up until his death, he was involved in church ministry with The Sounds of Lost Mountain gospel bluegrass group. He was their booking agent and loved to talk about the "gigs" he and the band played for church groups and retirement homes. IT was often joked that he was quite possibly the oldest in attendance. Home going services will be on Sunday, March 8 at Carmichael Funeral Home on Whitlock Avenue in Marietta. Visitation is from 2:30 to 4:00 with the funeral service following in the chapel. His family is heartbroken as they grieve the loss of this wonderful man. Any prayers and thoughts for their future path would be appreciated.
