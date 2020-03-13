Larry Wooddall, age 74, of Mableton passed away March 11, 2020. He attended True Life Baptist Church in Adairsville. Larry was a hardworker; after working for Georgia Power for 30 years, he went on to work for Sam's Club for 15 more. He loved being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Above all, he valued time with his family and was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Sarah Wooddall; daughter, Jennifer Lori Wooddall; and sister, Becky Weisenburger. He is survived by his wife, Jill Wooddall; children, Julie (Tim) Norton of Morganton, and Robin (Todd) Flanagan of Rossville; grandchildren, Ashley, Jesse, Jacob, and Jackson; great-grandchild, Adalynn; step grandchild, Justin Norton; step great grandchild, Kadin Norton; and brother in law, Jeff Norton. Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 14, 4:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Chapel with Pastor Todd Flanagan officiating. Interment will occur after the service at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 4:00 PM prior to the service.
Service information
Mar 14
Family Receiving Friends
Saturday, March 14, 2020
3:00PM-4:00PM
3:00PM-4:00PM
Davis-Struempf Chapel
1975 East-West Conn
Austell, GA 30106
1975 East-West Conn
Austell, GA 30106
Guaranteed delivery before the Family Receiving Friends begins.
Mar 14
Memorial Services
Saturday, March 14, 2020
4:00PM
4:00PM
Davis-Struempf Chapel
1975 East-West Conn
Austell, GA 30106
1975 East-West Conn
Austell, GA 30106
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Services begins.
