Wesley Edward Wood, 91 passed away at Tranquility Hospice on December 19. He was a Korean War Veteran. He was a member of American Legion Post #29, Marietta Elks Lodge #1657, and Nutley Masonic Lodge #25. He is survived by his devoted wife Hazel, son Jeffrey and his wife Lori, and grandson Matthew. The Service will be held at a later date at The Wood Family Gravesite in Clifton, NJ.
