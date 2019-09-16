Mr. Sammy Wood, age 78 of Marietta, formerly of Smyrna, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. A funeral service will be held 11 am Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Smyrna. Interment will be in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. A lifelong resident of Smyrna, Mr. Wood was a deacon at the First Baptist Church of Smyrna. He had worked in sales and was currently employed as bailiff in the Cobb State Court. He was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Dora Wood and brother Pete Wood. Surviving are his wife Jane Wood, daughters Julie (Chris) Haddox of Mableton, Cindy Wood of Smyrna, sister Hilda (Grady) Chafin of Smyrna, sister in law Lillie Wood of Smyrna, grandchildren Stephen and Drew Haddox, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
