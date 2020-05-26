Mr. Paul Reese Wood, age 84, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was born in 1936 to Paul and Velma Wood. He retired from Cummings Diesel as a Warranty Specialist and Trainer. In his spare time he enjoyed working and restoring cars especially Chevrolet Camaros and spending time with his loving family. Paul is preceded in death by his wife Ellen Trapp Wood. He is survived by his daughter Lorrie Thomason, son Mike Wood and grandson Charlie Thomason. Due to the COVID 19 precautions a private family committal service will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation in Paul's name to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society by visiting www.lls.org .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.