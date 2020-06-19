Lillian "Lillie" Fulghum Wood (11-7-30 - 6-20-20) a resident of Smyrna, Georgia and wife of Charles R. "Pete" Wood passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, June 23rd at Georgia Memorial Park in Marietta. Arrangements are being handled by Georgia Funeral Care in Acworth and Pastor Jeff Pennington of Smyrna First Baptist Church will be officiating the service. Lillie was the daughter of Susie Harrell Fulghum and Frank Freeman Fulghum. She was born in Elora, TN and grew up in and around Douglasville, GA. Lillie and Pete married 10-01-60 and first met at Fulton National Bank in Atlanta where they both worked. Then they were married at St. Mark Methodist Church in Atlanta, GA. Their first home was Southern Manor apartments in Smyrna, then they moved to their first house on Pinehurst Drive, eventually moving to Bennett Woods on Havilon Way where they raised their family. Lillie was involved in the Jaycees in 1969, President of PTA at Griffin Middle School in 1981-82, Sunday school teacher for many years at First Baptist Church of Smyrna, member of the Campbell High School Booster Club, President of the Friends of the Smyrna Library, President of the Bennett Woods Garden Club, Smyrna Social Club member, Red Hat member, and involved in coordination of the Taylor Brawner House refurbish program. She was a homemaker and master seamstress most of her years, sold Mary Kay part-time, worked at Griffin Middle school part-time teaching English as well as assisting HR Director Harriet Hillard, and worked at the Taylor Brawner House in outpatient services prior to the restoration for Ridgeview and Brawner. She serviced the community with her support and volunteer work for many, many years, especially being Pete Wood's campaign manager. She was instrumental in writing the Paper Boy which documented Pete's journey and his collection of memories as a Paper boy to capture the essence of Smyrna, Georgia and all its residents from 1940 to 2006 in a well sought-after book. She was the Cobb County Senior Citizen of the Year in 2008. Lillie is survived by two children, Marilyn Wood Strickland and Stephen Charles Wood, daughter in law, Kimberly Wood, three grandchildren, Chase Wood, Carson Wood and Lily Rose Wood. One sister; Peggy Ayers, four brothers; Charles Fulghum, JW "Jake" Fulghum, Melvin "Bo" Fulghum and his wife, Carolyn, Wayne Fulghum and his wife, Pat. A special "thank you" from Lillie's family to previous healthcare workers Dianah Williams, Latanya Ringer, Shannon Brookshire, Better off at Home Services and Amedisys for all their dedicated attentiveness, love and care. What an incredible, precious lady that was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, family member, and community member that will truly be missed by her family, friends and community. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the WellStar Foundation in support of Wellstar Cobb Hospital, 805 Sandy Plains Road, Suite 100 Marietta, GA 30066 or online at wellstar.org/foundation. Please leave condolence for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com
