Mr. Gerald Albert Wood, age 85, of Marietta, passed away August 7, 2019. He was a member of Samuel S. Lawrence Lodge # 721 F&AM and a member of Roswell Street Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by sons, David Wood and Charles Wood Survived by his wife of 64 years, June Wood; son, Glenn Wood; 6 grandchildren 5 great grandchildren; sisters, Juanita Smith, Shirley Nelms, Donna Morrison and Marsha Chastain. Funeral services will be held Friday Aug. 9 at 2 PM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor John Hosch officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends between the hours of 6 until 8 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
