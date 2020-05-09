Fitzhugh 'Fitz' Wood passed peacefully away in the early morning hours of May 8, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born October 1, 1940 to Drury Waller Wood and Ora Lee Martin in Atlanta, Georgia. Fitz was the third generation born Atlantan and was proud of his deep Southern heritage. He served in the Air Force and was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Fitz valued service and spent his life supporting his family through the Air Force followed by employment as an Industrial Engineer at Lockheed Martin. He was reliable and lived a dedicated life to his family and faith. He gave the best hugs. His family will miss his peculiar card game strategies, prayers, laughs, and smiles. His survivors include his wife of 55 years, Gisela Seeling Wood, sister, Mildred Landrum, children: Kenneth Fitzhugh Wood, Robert Lee Wood (Debra) and Angela Gisela Wood Conover (Curt), grandchildren: Nicole, Joseph, Jesse, Emily, Hudson & Max, and 6 great grandchildren. Private family funeral service Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Burial at Georgia National Cemetery. Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home in charge of arrangement.
