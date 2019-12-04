Ms. Amelia Phillips Womble, age 58 of Decatur, GA passed on November 27, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2PM from Evelyn Samples Shelton Memorial Chapel of Hanley-Shelton Funeral Directors 770-428-6333.
