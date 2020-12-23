Warren C. Witte, 93, of Marietta passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, his son Ken (Kim), and two grandchildren, Kyle and Tanner. He was born and raised in Ohio and, after being discharged from the Army in 1947, moved to the Atlanta area where he was the Chief Deputy Tax Commissioner for Fulton County. From there he went to work in the computer field with Univac, among others, before joining the Georgia Department of Public Safety Computer Services Department from which he retired in 1993. He was very active as a leader of a Boy Scout troop with Grace United Methodist Church and loved spending time with friends and family at the cottage on Lake Allatoona, fishing and boating. He served as president of the Campbell High School Booster club supporting all athletic programs for the school. He expressed his creative side through wood carving, in particular making old fashioned Father Christmas figures, and taught classes at ELM for stained glass work. Warren always had a sense of humor and loved to play jokes on friends and family. In later years Warren was a member of Smyrna United Methodist Church. A much deserved celebration of life will be planned for the near future.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
MDJ News Updates
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Anonymous Commenter
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.