Donald Dowlin Witt, age 87, of Marietta, GA, passed away on November 26, 2019. He was born on October 6, 1932 in Nashville, TN. Donald grew up and graduated from Tennessee Industrial School Nashville, TN, where he had a formal education and lived a very balanced life where he learned about faith and discipline. Mr. Witt then went on to honorably serve in the Navy for 4 years. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. Donald Witt is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Witt; daughter, Donna Lynn Wilson; and grandson, Jereme Post. Mr. Witt will be laid to rest at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton GA. Celebration of Life Service 11:00 am, December 8, 2019. Kennesaw Place 2800 Jiles Road Kennesaw, Georgia
