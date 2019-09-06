Leon Winslette, age 83, of Marietta, GA, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was born on September 30, 1935 in Haddock, GA, to his late parents, Asa Lincoln Winslette and Louie Leone Winslette. Leon worked for Dennis Taylor and Company INC.as a superintendent and was a faithful member of Marshall Memorial Baptist Church. In his free time, he enjoyed playing tennis for ALTA and golfing for Foxy Golfers. He was also a member of Int. Union of Operating Engineers #926. Mr. Winslette is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy Winslette, his parents, sister, Faye Hill and brother, Ronnie Winslette. Survivors include his daughters; Kathy and Matthew McCoy of Marietta, GA, Debbie and David Humphries of Dallas, GA, sister, Patricia and Andrew Miller of Gray, GA, his five grandchildren; Tori Waddell, Colin Winslette, Teddy Humphries, Jacob McCoy, Lisa Davidson, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Mr. Winslette will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Fortified Hills Baptist Church with Pastor Josh Price officiating. A visitation will be held immediately after the service. Interment for Mr. Winslette will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Georgia National Cemetery at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that memorial donations be made to The American Cancer Society in Mr. Winslette's honor. Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, GA, is in charge of arrangements.
