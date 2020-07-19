Juanita Wiggs Wingo, 72 of Hiram, Georgia passed away on July 18, 2020. Juanita is survived by her loving and dedicated husband Fred Wingo of the home and her daughter Jennifer Patterson and son in law Corey Patterson, grandson Cole Patterson and granddaughter Kaylee Patterson of Paulding County GA. Predeceasing Juanita was her beautiful daughter Catherine "Anne" Wingo and Juanita's parents Kenneth S. Wiggs and Betty Cochran Wiggs of Smyrna, GA, sister Sherrol Bowling of North Charleston, SC. Juanita also is survived by her sisters Susan Babekuhl, Hiram, GA and Dianne Whittaker and brother in law Danny Whittaker, Marietta, GA, and sister in law Phyllis Wingo of Cobb County, GA, Uncles Bobby Cochran and Donnie (Marlene) Cochran, Aunts Louise Daughtry and Linda Cochran., nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great grand nieces and nephews, numerous cousins and special friends. Funeral services will be held Wednesday July 22 at 1 PM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor Blake Trent officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. Juanita was blessed by many miracles including a liver transplant received in 2007 and was forever grateful for the family that donated that precious organ. Juanita was a dedicated member of Dallas First United Methodist Church of Dallas, GA, the Stephens Ministry, and the Juanita Wingo prayer shawl ministry of the church, and a volunteer for transplant awareness. Mark 1:10 'as Jesus was coming up out of the water, he saw heaven being torn open and the Spirit descending on him like a dove. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
