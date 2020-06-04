Willie L. Wilson, 90, of Marietta, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. Mr. Wilson was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church in Marietta. He is survived by his wife, Marie Wilson; children, Judith (David) Sisson and Philip (Peggy) Wilson; (6) grandchildren and (17) great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Wilson Aramburu. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.