Thespina "Teddy" Wilson, 89, wife of Jack E. Wilson of Marietta, Ga., passed away at her home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Born December 3, 1930, in Columbus, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Jimmie G. and Marjorie Inez Peterson. Mrs. Wilson attended Columbus High School and then completed her education at Atlanta Secretary School. She loved reading, gardening, classical music and movies, and spending time with her five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is survived by her spouse, Jack E. Wilson of Marietta, Ga.; children William Wesley Moore [Jill Jacobus] of Merritt Island, Fla., Melanie Moore Leonard of Acworth, Ga., and Laura Wilson Harding [John Harding] of Kennesaw, Ga.; five grandchildren: Meghan Stauts of Smyrna, Ga., Madison Grey Leonard of San Antonio, Texas, Mary Claire Hopkins of Jacksonville, Fla., Wilson Harding, of Acworth, Ga., and Andrew Harding of Marietta, Ga.; and four great-grandchildren: Leo Stauts of Smyrna, Ga., Owen and Lily Hopkins of Jacksonville, Fla., and Greyson Leonard of San Antonio, Texas. Mrs. Wilson was predeceased by her parents Marjorie Inez Hagins and Jimmie Gregory Peterson, brothers Joe Gregory Peterson and Jimmie Gregory Peterson, and daughter Cynthia Claire Moore. Friends may call this Saturday, January 25, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, located at 180 Church St. NE, Marietta, Ga. Donations in her name may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC, 20090-8018.
Service information
1:00PM-3:00PM
180 Church Street
Marietta, GA 30060
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.