O. Leon Wilson, 82, of Marietta, GA, went to meet his Heavenly Father, and Chester, "his" Golden Retriever on July 30th, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at 11AM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Chapel in Marietta. Leon is survived by his wife, Peggy Wilson: his two sons, Bradley Philip Wilson (Jill), and Michael Alan Wilson (Kelly); one son by marriage, James Julian Goss (Jayne); and six grandchildren: Abby and Nate Wilson, Mackenzie, Mae, Jonathan and Anna Goss. The family will receive guests from 10AM to 11AM immediately preceding the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Calvary Children's Home, 1430 Lost Mountain Road, Powder Springs, GA 3017 or Eastside Church Caring Ministry, 2450 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30068 or your favorite Veterans charity. Historic Mayes Ward-Dobbins in Marietta is in charge of the arrangements. 770-428-1511
