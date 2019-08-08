Melissa "Missy" Bird Wilson, age 47, of Smyrna passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 after a long and valiant fight with Breast Cancer. She was born on May 9, 1972 in Austin, Texas to William "Bill" Quinette Bird and Natalie Johnson Weldon. Missy grew up in Atlanta Georgia and attended Holy Innocents Episcopal School and graduated from Marist High School in 1990. She also attended American University and received a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Georgia. She then went on the receive a Master's in Teaching at the University of Colorado at Denver. While living in the mountains of Breckenridge in 1994, she met the love of her life, Paul Allen Wilson. They were married on August 16, 1997 and had spent almost twenty-two years creating a family together. She leaves behind her loving and devoted husband Paul Allen Wilson, and two immensely talented children, Lucas Allen Wilson (15) and Lauren Hanley Wilson (12). All of these things are facts about Missy Wilson, but to know her is to know about her deep unwavering love and commitment to her family and friends. She had a passion for reading, cooking, hiking, enjoying movies and a spirited political debate. Missy worked for her father at Bird Law Group, but was forever a teacher in her heart and soul. A memorial service will be held at St. Benedict's Episcopal Church in Smyrna on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 12PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to one of the following organizations: Dr. Susan Love Research, It's The Journey, Love not Lost, or the American Civil Liberties Union.
