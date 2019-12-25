James William Wilson, 69, of Marietta passed away on December 19, 2019. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28th, with a Memorial Service following at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, Historic Marietta Chapel. Contributions may be made in loving memory of James to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.mayeswarddobbins.com
