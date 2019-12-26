James "Bill" William Wilson, 69, of Marietta passed away on December 19, 2019. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28th with a Memorial Service following at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, Historic Marietta Chapel. Bill is survived by his two sons, Josh Wilson of Woodstock, Zach Wilson of Kennesaw; two brothers, Mike Wilson and his wife, Janice of Marietta, Eddie Wilson and his wife, Patricia of Marietta; former wife, Laura Wilson of Dallas; aunt Betty Joe Marler of Marietta, and pet Denver. Contributions may be made in loving memory of James to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.mayeswarddobbins.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.