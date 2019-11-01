Howell Franklin Wilson, 80, of Marietta, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 3rd at 2:30 pm at Christ Worship Center 3393 Canton Rd., Marietta with Pastor Dannie Hix officiating. Burial will follow in the Noonday Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday evening, November 2nd from 5-9 pm at Marietta Funeral Home 915 Piedmont Rd., Marietta, GA 30066, 770.422.1234. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.