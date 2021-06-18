Mr. Harold Andrew Wilson, 96, formerly of Marietta, GA passed away May 23, 2021 in Birmingham, AL.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Wilson and grandson, Nathan Wilson. He is survived by his daughter, Betsy Wilson Fannin (Roger), and three sons Andrew Wilson, Jr. (Mary), Wes Wilson, and Wally Wilson (Shelby) as well as 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Marietta June 19, at 11am, followed by burial in Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. Roswell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Scout Troop 795, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 1770 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30062.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.