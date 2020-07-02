Christine J. Wilson, 95 of Marietta, born in Hogansville, Georgia, passed away peacefully in the arms of our Lord on July 2, 2020. Mrs. Wilson was married to James Byron Wilson for 50 years, now deceased, and is survived by her loving family including two daughters, Suzette Petty and husband Bob Petty and Claudette Gunn and husband Richard Gunn of Marietta, two grandchildren, Karen Petty Carnley of Silverhill, Alabama, and Scott Petty of Woodstock; seven great-grandchildren, Ben Petty, Luke Carnley, William Carnley, Lauren Carnley Wilcox, Mckenzie Binette, Mallory Faust, and Kirsten Cansler; three nieces Ramona Quinn of Acworth, GA, Debbie Allen in North Carolina, Gwen Easterday of Albuquerque, NM and three nephews, Raymond Ganssel, Danny Wilson, of Acworth, GA and Jimmy Wilson of Pensacola, Florida. Mrs. Wilson and her husband moved from Atlanta to Cobb County in 1954 and attended Holt Road Baptist Church, formerly Cloverdale Heights Church and in 2013 joined Eastwood Baptist Church. Mrs. Wilson was employed by Dr. Robert Klingbill and Dr. Jim Stafford in Marietta, GA and was also employed by Dr. Williams, Harbor & Riley in Smyrna, GA. And retired from York-Borg-Warner in 1986 in Norcross after 17 years. Mrs. Wilson was well known, loved and respected within her church and in her community and was known to be the "go to" person to get things done and provided comfort and help to so many others. She was the Matriarch in our family and taught us to be better Christians and to always help others when needed. We will miss our "Nannie" to all who knew and loved her, and may we all find peace knowing that she is resting in the arms of our Lord. Funeral services will be held Tuesday July 7 at 11 AM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Proctor officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends between the hours of 2 until 4 and 6 until 8 PM Monday at the funeral home. Please note that due to COVID restrictions, the number of people will be limited at any one given time. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com Georgia Memorial park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
