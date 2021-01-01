Mildred Gloria Carter Wills, 4/29/25, known to her friends as "Millie", died peacefully at her son's home in Marietta surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Toccoa, Ga, to Alvin Austin Carter and Jessie Virginia Whitman. She moved to Marietta after graduating from High School in 1943 to work for Bell Aircraft Corporation. It was there she met and married Louie Elihu Wills of Fort Payne, Alabama. They had three children. Larry Wills (Carolyn), Cindi Savage (Chris), and Traci Hildreth (Lloyd). Mildred was an active member of the First Methodist Church of Marietta for 51 years. Until late in life she could be found in her pew on most Sundays. She was active in the PTA, UMW, and Girl Scouts, and is famous for her baking and cooking skills. Mildred is preceded in death by her husband; her brother, Glenn Carter; and her sister, Geraldine Carter Howard. She is survived by her children, 7 grandchildren; Darby Wills Chism, Brooke Wills DeForest, Tyler Parris, Will Parris, Hunter Parris, Kristi Campbell Horne, Brittany Campbell. Eleven great-grandchildren and surviving sisters, Helen Carter Payne of Toccoa. Cleo Bolman of Jonesboro, and Althea Housley Of Marietta, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her love and legacy will last for decades in the hearts and minds of those who knew her. God bless all the people who cherish her memory. Due to covid the family is having a closed funeral with a burial in Ft. Payne, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wellstar Community Hospice c/o Wellstar Foundation, 805 Sandy Plains Road, Suite 100, Marietta, GA. 30066.
