Preston Eugene Williamson, age 92, passed peacefully on Thursday, December 9th. Born on a farm in Randolph County, Alabama, he was the 6th of 7 children born to James Albert Williamson and Mamie Craven. Preston graduated from Wedowee High School and Auburn University, then married his high school sweetheart, Betty Traylor, in 1951. After serving in Korea in the Army Signal Corps, Preston went to work for Southern Bell as a lineman. He was instrumental in implementing Bell South's electronic data processing systems and retired as Assistant Comptroller in 1989. Preston is remembered by his Bell South colleagues as a mentor and leader. Preston was a lifelong Democrat, never missed a Braves or Auburn game, was an avid golfer, and a founding member of the Indian Hills Country Club in Marietta. Preston was the widower of Betty Traylor (d. 2005) and Mary "Jeanne" Tichich (d. 2015). Preston is survived by his 2 children, Alan and Cindy, 3 grandchildren, and his great-grandson, Perrin Huppert. He was predeceased by his 6 siblings, 2 wives, and a grandson. His family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Preston E Williamson Endowed Scholarship at Auburn University. Giving instructions: https://alumniq.auburn.edu/giving/to/williamson
