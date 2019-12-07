S. Joy Williams, age 48, passed away peacefully at Estelle's Hospice of Marion County Florida on November 16th after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis (M.S.). Joy was born April 14, 1971, in Lake City, (Clayton County) Ga and lived in the Atlanta/Marietta area until she moved to Ocala, Florida in 2004. Joy is survived by her father & stepmother, Benjamin (Benny) & Kathryn (Kathy) Williams, her mother, Betty G. Williams and her brother, Joseph K. (Andreina) Williams along with nieces and nephews, Ashley, Christy, Joshua, Rebecca and Michael. There will be a family celebration of life on Saturday, December 21, 2019 with internment of her ashes at 1:00 P.M. in the Ellis & Mabel Williams lot in the Live Oak Florida Cemetery.
