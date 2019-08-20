Dr. Nell K. Williams, B.S., D.C., passed away peacefully in her sleep early Friday morning, August 16, 2019. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, chiropractor, educator, and author. Dr. Nell, the first lady of Life Chiropractic College and Life University, took her place in chiropractic history as the "back bone" of everything her illustrious husband, Dr. Sid Williams, accomplished. Throughout the years Dr. Nell gave unselfishly, dedicating her life to supporting Dr. Sid and working by his side to help achieve the vision and commitment of reaching billions with chiropractic knowledge and care. In addition to her dedication as wife and supporter of Dr. Sid, and a loving mother and mentor to their two children, who are both chiropractors and graduates of Life University, Dr. Nell served Life University as Senior Vice President and Dean of Student Affairs for more than a quarter century. Her book, Basic Chiropractic Assistant's Textbook, was used in teaching thousands of chiropractic assistants the skills for successfully running a chiropractic office. She also served as a speaker at every Dynamic Essentials meeting held over four decades. Dr. Nell truly lived the values of Lasting Purpose (LP), "loving, giving, and serving out of her own abundance." Dr. Nell received numerous honors and awards in recognition of her dedication to family, community and chiropractic including the Fulton/DeKalb Chapter of the Business & Professional Women's 1978-79 Woman of Achievement award; Palmer College of Chiropractic's Woman Chiropractor of the Year award in 1981; being elected a Distinguished Fellow in the International Chiropractors Association in 1980; the ICA's Chiropractor of the Year award in 2000; and receiving the International Chiropractors Association's Woman of the Decade award for her life-long dedication to the organization and the chiropractic profession. Dr. Nell has always been active in local, state, and national politics, is a Charter Member of the Georgia Council of Chiropractic and she is listed in WHO'S WHO Chiropractic International. In retirement, Dr. Nell continued working at Life Foundation until her passing. Life Foundation is the original organization that she and Dr. Sid Williams created to drive the creation of what would become Life University. To this day Life Foundation remains vibrant, effective, and the only 501c3 organization in the country that focuses on assisting college students. With Dr. Nell's assistance and leadership todays Life Foundation offers assistance to not just chiropractic students, but all other college students as well. Dr. Nell served as a mentor for women by showing all who knew her what true love is - love for their husband, love for their family and love for their profession. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Kim Williams, her son, Dr. John Sidney Williams, and three grandchildren.
