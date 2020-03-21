Melissa D Williams, 41, of Marietta, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Due to the current corona virus crisis the White House and CDC have put restrictions on gatherings of 10 or more people. Because of this the family will be holding a memorial service at a later date, after the restrictions have been lifted. Melisa was born May 4, 1978 in Marietta, GA to Diana Williams and Lloyd Williams Jr. She was a 1996 graduate of Etowah High School and was a Falcons cheer leader from 1998 to 2003. She later went back to school and became a dental hygienist. She lived life to the fullest, always had a smile on her face and was a joy to be around. She is survived by her children, Hudson Tekin, Lily Tekin, and Chase Tekin; mother, Diana Williams; father, Lloyd Williams; brother, Trey Wiliams (Kelli); sister, Jenna Horne; nieces and nephews, Lexy Williams, Charley Williams, Ketelyn Horne, and Carter Horne; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Operation Smile. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.