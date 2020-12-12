James Herman Williams of Mableton, GA went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and our loved ones on November 19, 2020. He was blessed with a great long life of 88 years until passing with Covid. Jim was born in Villa Rica, GA on Oct. 14, 1932. He later resided in Atlanta, where he was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church of Atlanta. He attended and was a graduate from Okeefe High School in 1950. He then started work for Dunn and Bradstreet for two years. Jim was drafted by the U.S. Army where he served in Germany during the Korean War. Returning home, he was employed by Gulf Oil and attended Georgia State University, receiving a double major in Accounting and Marketing. After working for Gulf Oil for 32 yrs. he retired at 50 and became a world traveler, enjoying life. Jim leaves behind two loving sisters, Madge Burgess (Lamar) and Melba Council (Charles); Niece, Dedra Sewell (Scott); Nephew, Scott Council (Wyndee); Great Nephews, Blake Sewell and Kole Sewell; Great Niece, Sydnee Council. Following his wishes, there will be a private graveside service for family and friends at Crestlawn Cemetery at a later date due to Covid. Jim will be deeply missed and carried in our hearts. Until we see him again, Rest In Peace. One of Jim's favorite quotes: "The wisdom of having lived cannot be acquired any other way." Bible scripture: 1 Corinthians 16:14 - Let all things you do be through love as Jesus. Online guest book @ www.westcobbfuneralhome.com
