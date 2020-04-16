Jacquelyn Ann Williams, 73, of Marietta, GA passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Jackie was born in Bucyrus, OH on February 18th, 1947 to John and Therese Wagner. Jackie was a graduate of Colonel Crawford High School (1965), Mt. Carmel School of Nursing (1968), University of Marquette - Michigan (1997) and University of St. Francis (2001). She was married to her devoted husband Kenneth Williams on September 25th, 1971 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galion, OH. Jackie was a registered nurse and a parish nurse who cared for the sick and ailing since 1965. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marietta, GA. She loved to read, travel, create stained glass, and spend time with family (movie nights, frosting cookies and dying Easter eggs with her grandchildren). Jackie is survived by her husband, Reverend Kenneth Williams; children Noel (Christy) Williams, Adam (Jennifer) Williams, Robin Williams, Mica (Ramona) Williams, Monica Williams-Verner, and Amelia (Rylee) Sisk; Grandchildren Hallie, Caleb & Kyra Williams, Zach (Mackenzie) Bishop, GraceAnne, Reagan, Adysan, Bryce & Cailynn Williams, Bayleigh Verner, and Meredith Williams; Great Grandchildren Easton & Tinsley Bishop; Siblings Laurie (Dave) Whaley, Jeff Wagner, and sister-in-law Carol Wagner; Uncle Erwin "Bub" Wagner Jr.; Multiple cousins, second cousins, nieces and nephews. Jackie is preceded in death by her children Eric Iden Williams & Iian Nicholas Williams; Parents John & Therese Wagner; Siblings Baby Boy Wagner and John Randall Wagner; Nephew Mitchell Allen Wagner and several aunts, uncles and cousins. A funeral service will be held in late summer in Marietta, GA and in early fall in Galion, OH. The family has chosen to postpone services as a result of the ongoing pandemic facing our world and community. These dates will be determined once loved ones may gather safely to honor and celebrate Jackie's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society to help feed the hungry and those in need.
