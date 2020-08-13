Mr. Daniel L. Williams, age 84, of Dallas, passed away August 14, 2020. He was a veteran of the U. S Army, deacon and member of Marietta Church of God of Prophecy and later Mount Paran North Church of God. He was owner and operator of Dan Williams Construction from 1970 until he retired in 1993. Survived by his sons, Michael Williams and his wife, Tammy, Joey Williams and his wife Lynette; brother, Thomas Williams; grandchildren, Shawnda Williams, Cassie Chamlee, Adam Williams, Cody Williams, Jamie Williams, Jackson Williams, Andrew Williams and his wife Brandi Williams; great grandchildren, Jonathan Williams, Noah Chamlee, Brandon Williams; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Tuesday August 18 at 2 PM in the chapel the mausoleum at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Tommy Panter officiating. The U. S. Army will provide military honors. The family will receive friends between the hour of 1 until 2 PM also in the chapel of the mausoleum. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
