Clara "Jo" Williams, of Marietta, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 25 at 2:30pm in the chapel of Marietta Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Panter and Dr. Kirk Walters officiating. Clara "Jo" was a previous member of Marietta Church of God of Prophecy and was a current member at Mount Paran North Church. She was a dedicated Mom and Mamaw. She will be dearly missed. Survivors include her sons, Mike Williams (Tammy), Joey Williams (Lynette); grandchildren, Shawnda Williams, Cassie Chamlee, Adam Williams (Brandi), Cody Williams, Jamie Williams, Jackson Williams, Andrew Williams; great- grandchildren, Jonathan Williams, Noah Chamlee, and Brandon Williams; brother, Don Meadows; sisters, Shirley McReynolds, Barbara Wood, and Shelma Ceylor. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 25th from 12:30 - 2:30pm prior to the service at Marietta Funeral Home, 915 Piedmont Rd., Marietta, GA 30066, 770.422.1234. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org
