Mrs. Carol Louise Williams age 78 of Smyrna, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. A graveside service will be held 10 AM Monday, June 22, 2020 at Georgia Memorial Park in Marietta with Rev. Spencer Haygood officiating. Mrs. Williams was employed by Cobb County Schools Transportation as a bus driver, retiring in 1990. She was a volunteer at Sweetwater Mission for years following her retirement. She was a member of Orange Hill Baptist Church for over 30 years. Surviving are: Husband-Arthur Dale Williams of Smyrna, 2 Sons-Teddy (Michelle) Williams of Powder Springs, Jeff Williams of Dallas, 5 Grandchildren-Christy McMillan, Katie, Buddy, Jodi and Tyler Williams, 6 Great Grandchildren-Gavin, Trevin, Brentley, Jace, Colt, and Hadleigh, 2 Sisters-Joyce Atkinson, Ruth Robinson, 2 Brothers-David and Roy Barnard. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Sweetwater Mission, P.O. Box 802, Austell, GA 30168. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna (770)435-4467 www.carmichaelcares.com.
