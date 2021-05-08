Annie Williams, Annie Maey Maey Williams, 97, of Marietta, GA died May 08, 2021. Service will be held at 2:00 PM, at Mountain View Cemetery, Graveside. Arrangements by Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home.
Updated: May 9, 2021 @ 7:26 pm
