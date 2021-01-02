Jim Lee Willcox, Jr., 69, passed away Saturday with his family by his side, following a lengthy illness. A native of Dodge County, Georgia, he attended Georgia Tech and graduated in 1974 with a degree in Industrial Engineering. Later attending Wake Forest University and obtaining a Masters of Business Administration, he was a life long engineer and after various advancements in his career he ultimately found his home in Kennesaw, Georgia where he continued his work and resided with his family since 1994. It was at this time he and his family joined First Baptist Church of Marietta, where he was a member for over 25 years. Before retiring, he enjoyed many successful years as an independent engineering consultant. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by his wife of 48 years Marilyn, son Skip (Kathryn), daughter Monica as well as four grandchildren whom he adored; Tony (17), James (11), Evie (8) and Dean (8 mos). He was predeceased by his father, Jimmy Lee Willcox, and mother, Jaqueline Smith Willcox. He enjoyed traveling, time with children and grandchildren, classic Westerns and war movies (especially John Wayne's), all things Star Trek, reading and at one time, the outdoors. A particular joy, later in his life, was leading the Men's Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church of Marietta for over 15 years. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association.
