Jim Wiley, age 74, of Kennesaw, GA passed away June 15, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Monday June 22 at Southern Cremations and Funerals in Marietta, GA at 11:30 am and the family will receive visitors at 10:30 am prior to the service with Jere Via officiating. A private burial will be held at the Georgia Military Cemetery in Canton, GA. Jim retired from the Army National Guard in November, 2005 and worked in the Insurance industry. He was a member of the North Atlanta Church of Christ. He is preceded in death by his parents Carlton and Virginia Wiley. Surviving are his brother Ron and Janice Wiley and sister, Ann and Howard Nussbaum, several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Georgia Christian School, 43 Dasher Road, Valdosta, GA 31601.
