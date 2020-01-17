Karen A. Wilcox, age 71 of Smyrna passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Ms. Wilcox was preceded in death by her father Melvin Wilcox, S.r, mother Carolyn Jenkins, stepfather George A. Jones, and brother George M. Jones. She retired from IBM and was a member of Liberty Church in Marietta. Surviving are her brother Melvin Wilcox, Jr., and many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
