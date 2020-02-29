Roy Payne Wilcox, Jr., age 74, of Powder Springs, GA passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, March 2, 2020 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Born in Bainbridge, GA, Mr. Wilcox moved to Powder Springs, GA 20 years ago. He retired from the Cobb County School System after over 10 years of employment. Survivors include: Wife of 21 years, Annette Wilcox; Son, Brian (Jennifer) Barfield, Grovetown, GA; Sister, Elizabeth (Dan) Sheehan, Raleigh, NC; Granddaughter, Reagan Barfield; Brother-in-Law and Sister-in-Law, Eddie and Karen McConnell, and many Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Donations may be made to Tranquility Hospice at Kennesaw Mountain, or to the Cobb County Humane Society. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.