Robert Wilbur was born in Marietta GA on March 17 th , 1931. He remained a resident of Cobb County his entire life. He graduated from R. L. Osborne High School in 1948 where he met his future wife, Gloria Ann Chilton. Immediately after graduating he joined the Air Force through the Georgia Air National Guard. After a long and distinguished tenure in the Guard, Mr. Wilbur retired as a full colonel having served as the support squadron commander at Dobbins AFB and as legal advisor for the GA State military civic service. In 1959 Mr. Wilbur graduated from Georgia State College (University) with a business degree in marketing. Then in 1966 he graduated from the Woodrow Wilson College of Law in Atlanta with his degree in Law. After successfully passing the GA Bar exam Mr. Wilbur practiced law in Marietta for several decades. Before becoming a lawyer, Mr. Wilbur was employed at the Lockheed GA Company where he worked in the engineering department for over eight years. In 1951 Mr. Wilbur married his high school sweetheart, Gloria Chilton, and in 1953 they welcomed to the world their one and only child, Randy Wilbur. In 1954 Mr. Wilbur was baptized in the Christian faith and became a member of the Fair Oaks United Methodist Church where he remained an active member for most of his life. Most recently Mr. Wilbur attended the McEachern Memorial UMC. Mr. Wilbur was an active member of numerous professional, civic, and social organizations where he served in many leadership positions. From birth to death, Robert Lee Wilbur, Jr. was an integral part of the history of Cobb County GA. His 91 years of life will be remembered by many friends and family with great respect and admiration for his many personal achievements and selfless contributions to a better world! Mr. Wilbur was preceded in death by his first wife, Gloria Ann Chilton Wilbur; his parents, Willie Viola Whitton Wilbur and Robert Lee Wilbur, Sr and his brother Willis Wilbur. Survivors include, his wife, Chris Teague Basnett Wilbur; son, Randy A. Wilbur and several nieces and nephews and cousins. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM Monday, November 21st at Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta with the family receiving friends two hours prior to the service. Burial will be 2:00 PM Tuesday November 29th at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA .
