Shirley Wickham, 83, of Jasper, GA passed away July 1, 2020. She was a longtime member of The Episcopal Church of the Holy Family in Jasper and a member of the PIA of Georgia. Shirley was a lover of life. She adored her family, music, flowers, traveling and her work. She was a caring and driven professional who thought of her clients and staff as family. She is survived by her children, Wendy Wickham-LaMantia (Rich LaMantia), Susanne Wickham, Graham Wickham (Alana Wickham), seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Graham Wickham, Jr. A memorial will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 11 AM until 1 PM at the Lakeside Beach Pavilion in Bent Tree, Jasper, GA. A reception to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Bent Tree Animal Foundation, 744 Noah Drive, #113, Jasper, Georgia 30143 in her memory. www.mayeswarddobbins.com. 770-428-1511

