Lamar Whittle of Covington, Ga. passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14th at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, Historic Marietta Chapel. Lamar grew up in and around Cobb County where he attended school. Lamar was an over the road truck driver for over 40 years. He enjoyed driving the big rigs and telling the stories of his travels. Lamar was a loving man who loved his family. Lamar is survived by his sister, Brenda Wysong (Charlie); brothers, Frankie Whittle (Vern), Jackie Whittle, K. Mike Whittle (Vickie); daughter, Jessica Warren; companion, Alice Wallace; three grandchildren and an abundance of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Whittle; brothers, Terry Whittle, Marion Whittle, Billy Whittle and sister, Johnnie McKibben. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.