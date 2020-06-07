Dr. Karen Burris Whitfield of Marietta passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020, after a battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, The Honorable James R. Whitfield; parents Kenneth and Shirley Burris; siblings Kenneth Burris, Jr. (Vickie) and Susan Quint (John); daughters Kaitlyn Burris Howland and Sherilyn Burris; stepsons Grant Whitfield (Lauren) and Brad Whitfield; grandchildren Emily Howland, Evan Howland, and Caroline Whitfield; greatgrandson Jack; and many beloved uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her son Jacob Kenneth Davis and her beloved dog, Heidi. Karen attended Sprayberry High School in Marietta and graduated from the University of Georgia where she taught American Sign Language while earning her master's degree. She completed her Doctorate in Audiology from A.T. Still University of Health Sciences. She maintained a private audiology practice for many years and later joined Northwest ENT Associates in their Cartersville office before her retirement. Karen served on Georgia's State Board of Examiners for Speech Language Pathology and Audiology for many years. She was an active member of numerous state and national professional organizations. Karen loved her family and enjoyed spending time with friends. Her favorite memories are from her travels with her husband James. The family extends immeasurable appreciation to the Wellstar Community Hospice for their compassionate care and heartfelt support. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family. At Karen's request, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: T1L1.org/donate, Teach One Lead One, P.O.Box 276, Acworth, Ga. 30101.
