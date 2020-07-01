Michael Alexander (Alex) White, 27, of Acworth, died on June 30, 2020. Alex was born in Atlanta, Ga on June 21, 1993, and was the son of James and Emily White of Acworth. Alex graduated from North Paulding High School in 2011, where he played varsity football for three years. Alex is also survived by his brother Samuel of Florida and by his grandmother, Polly Dodson, of Florida as well as two uncles, Robert Sanders (Monica) of Covington and David White of Acworth and several cousins who he dearly loved. Alex loved fishing and being outdoors. He loved sports, especially Alabama football. On most Saturdays in fall you could find him in front of a tv, cheering the Tide to victory. Alex will be deeply missed. There are no services planned at this time, however, we would like to invite you to take this time to reflect on Alex's life and recall good memories of him.
