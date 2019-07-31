Marilyn Jeanne White, age 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019 in Marietta, Georgia. Marilyn was born on August 21, 1928 in Buffalo, New York to Robert Louis Wirt and Dorothy Barbara Wirt (Klemp). She attended local schools and graduated from Lancaster High School in 1946. After high school, she worked for a year as a pharmacy tech to earn money for college. She entered the University of Buffalo pharmacy school in 1947 and graduated in 1951 with a Bachelor's of Science in Pharmacy while working three part-time jobs. She was a member of the Rho Chi Honor Society at the University of Buffalo. She started working at Millard Fillmore Hospital in Buffalo and became Chief Pharmacist after two years. As a female pharmacist in the 1950s, Marilyn was a pioneer and very much ahead of her time. On April 28, 1956, Marilyn married Raymond Arthur White, also of Buffalo, NY. Marilyn worked as a pharmacist in all of their moves to Schenectady, NY, Baltimore, MD, and eventually, Marietta GA. She was a pharmacist at Rich's Department Store at Greenbriar Mall in 1970. In 1971, she joined Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, and continued full-time until 1995 and then part-time until 2009. Marilyn is survived by three daughters, Jacquelyn Nunneley (John), Elaine Morgan, and Susan Dolan (Duffy); five grandchildren, Michael and Davis Nunneley, Sophie Morgan, and Ava and Maeve Dolan; and her sister Yvonne Gibbin of New York. Marilyn was an avid blood donor and gave over 100 pints to the American Red Cross. She adored her many dachshunds including Maximillian, Otto, Wolfgang, Helmut and Bismarck. She was a cradle Episcopalian and active in the St. Monica's chapter of the ECW and the Fabulous 40s supper club at Holy Innocents'. The world was Marilyn's playground. For 28 years, she traveled to more than 37 countries with Raymond, friends, on her own, or with medical mission groups. These trips included the Friendship Force with home stays in Cuba, India and Russia. She met Mother Teresa and worked with her for a week in the orphanages. Her home was host to numerous international visitors at Christmas and year-long exchange students from Finland, Brazil and Japan. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church in Sandy Springs, Georgia. A reception will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Rector's Discretionary Fund, Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church.
