John "Alan" White, 73, of Rock Hill, formerly of Marietta, GA passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 following a period of declining health. Alan was born on March 19, 1946 in Atlanta, GA to the late John Rae White and Dorothy "Louise" Bailey White. He was a graduate of Auburn University and Georgia Tech. Alan worked in the building material industry as a procurement and sales specialist until his retirement. He loved woodworking and gardening, but most of all he loved his family. Alan will be missed by all who knew him. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 48 years Victoria "Vicki" Nesbitt White; daughter Mary White Modla (Beau) of Rock Hill SC; daughter Alison White Tauchman (Chuck) of Rock Hill SC; grandchildren Madalyn Modla, Jacob Modla, Hunter Tauchman, and his 4-legged boy Scout. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home, Rock Hill. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731 or plant a tree or shrub in his memory. Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home and Crematory Center is serving the White family. Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com
